New Members Join Heroes In Transition Board

MASHPEE – Heroes In Transition is welcoming two new members to its board of directors.

The Mashpee-based nonprofit provides support to veterans, service members and military families.

Their new board members are Meghan Keller, a combat Army vet, and Michael Assad Jr., an 18-year Mashpee police officer who is now the chief of police in Rochester.

The pair previously supported the organization as volunteers and participated in their Ruck4HIT relay event.

“They have a deep-seated knowledge of the importance of our work and the need for it in our community. They add a layer of expertise that will be invaluable to our board,” said executive director Nicole Spencer.

Keller spent nearly eight years in the Army Reserves, where she met her late husband Kurt in 2001. About two years later, the pair were deployed to Iraq. In 2006, Kurt committed suicide while Keller was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Having served in the military and in combat, and witnessing the impact it had on Kurt, I understand why the types of programs that HIT offers are so needed in our community,” Keller said. “I’m honored to be helping an organization that is so close to my heart because it positively impacts the lives of so many.”

Assad said, “First responders play an important, unique role, in protecting our home front while our armed services and soldiers are overseas. I think it’s an important and close connection between our first responders and armed services members.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter