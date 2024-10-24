Wellfleet Man Arested on Cocaine Charges

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police and Fire report one in custody for drug charges after an accident Tuesday.

They responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Pond Road involving a Chevrolet Silverado that had struck a telephone pole, leaving utility wires across the road.

The driver, 43-year-old James Gray of Wellfleet, was unharmed.

During the investigation, officers discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine, leading to Gray’s arrest for trafficking cocaine.

The following is the full statement from the Wellfleet Police Department: