Wellfleet Man Arested on Cocaine Charges

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police and Fire report one in custody for drug charges after an accident Tuesday.
They responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Pond Road involving a Chevrolet Silverado that had struck a telephone pole, leaving utility wires across the road.
The driver, 43-year-old James Gray of Wellfleet, was unharmed.
During the investigation, officers discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine, leading to Gray’s arrest for trafficking cocaine.
The following is the full statement from the Wellfleet Police Department:
On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 5:18 am, the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Long Pond Road. Arriving officers observed a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck off the side of the road. A telephone pole was snapped in half, and utility wires were across the road.
The sole occupant and operator was identified as 43-year-old James Gray from Wellfleet. Gray was assessed by the Wellfleet Fire Department and did not sustain any injuries in the accident.
After a brief investigation, a quantity of narcotics believed to be cocaine was discovered at the scene. James Gray was subsequently arrested.
Charges:
· Trafficking cocaine, more than 36 grams but less than 100 grams.
Gray was transported to the Wellfleet Police Department for booking. He was subsequently taken to the Orleans Court, where he was arraigned and released on $1,500 cash bail.
Anyone who has information related to this case or other crimes is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.