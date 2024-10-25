Falmouth YMCA And Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Workforce Initiative Receive State Boost

FALMOUTH – State officials have announced over $230,000 in funds for the YMCA and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to support a pair of regional work and wellness projects.

$60,000 is being awarded to support designing and permitting a new Upper Cape YMCA facility in plans for development next to Falmouth High School, offering after-school programs and health and wellness resources to Upper Cape residents.

Additionally, over $170,000 is being awarded to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to expand its commercial driver’s license training programs, addressing a regional shortage of truck drivers.

Chamber representatives say over 100 prospective drivers are already on the program waiting list.

“We are incredibly grateful to Representative Dylan Fernandes, State Senator Susan Moran, and our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration for this critical investment in the Cape Cod Chamber’s workforce development initiatives,” said Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki.

“We are incredibly grateful to Representative Dylan Fernandes and the Cape delegation for shepherding this capital project request through the funding process,” said YMCA President and CEO Stacie Peugh, sharing the sentiment of Niedzwiecki.

“The Upper Cape,” she said, “has wanted a Y, needs a Y, and will be closer to having a Y facility with these important funds that are supporting our 35$ million campaign goal.”