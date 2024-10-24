You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Attorney General Endorses Tipped Worker Wage Question

October 24, 2024

HYANNIS – Question 5 is getting a “yes” from State Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. The ballot question would raise minimum wage for tipped workers over the next five years, though has proven divisive among the Cape community, with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce urging ‘no.’

First Plymouth District State Representative Mathew Muratore has also urged a ‘no’ after meeting with several local restaurant owners at a roundtable. Muratore is also running for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate. 

They expressed concern over rising costs for seasonal business owners, though worker advocacy group One Fair Wage says the increase is sorely needed for employees and disproportionately impacts women and people of color. 

