Edgartown, Nantucket Receive Funds For Clean Energy Initiatives

EDGARTOWN/NANTUCKET – State energy officials have announced $1.7 million in Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants supporting clean energy projects in 45 in-state communities.

Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law alongside municipal contributions, the competitive grant program is aimed at helping municipalities secure needed funding to reduce energy use and fossil fuel emissions as part of their climate goals.

While larger communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Energy, the EECBG Competitive Program provides aid to communities with less than 35,000 permanent inhabitants, with a maximum grant award of $75,000.

Regionally, Edgartown received $30,500 for a Microgrid Feasibility Study, while Nantucket received $75,000 for energy-efficient window replacements within municipal nursing homes.

“Massachusetts’ cities and towns are on the front lines fighting climate change, and we are committed to supporting their efforts through funding like Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants and more broadly through our Green Communities Program,” said Energy and Environmental Affair Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

“These grants,” she said, “will help municipalities reduce their use of harmful fossil fuels, protect local governments from energy price volatility, and help build more resilient communities.”