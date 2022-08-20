ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide.
CWN is continuing to check with the D.A. for further details.
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
August 19, 2022
