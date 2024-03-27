MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Marstons Mills around 11:40 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in the area of South County Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the SUV but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 28 was closed while a wrecker removed the vehicle from the woods and towed it away. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crashes into woods in Marstons Mills
March 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawmakers Seek Moratorium on Pilgrim Station Wastewater Evaporation
- Center For Coastal Studies To Host Students From Cornell University
- Falmouth Getting Ready for Senior Housing Lottery
- Changes Made To Massachusetts Emergency Shelter Rules
- Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Panel Reconvening
- State Grants Awarded For Cape Nitrogen Management
- Yarmouth Considering Wetland Bylaw Changes
- Southcoast Health Opens New Rehabilitation Center In New Bedford
- Cape And Islands Water Protection Fund Gets Adjusted
- LISTEN: MassHIRE Hosting Jobseekers for Seasonal and Year-Round Hospitality Positions
- Healey Administration Praises New Federal Tax Guidance On Offshore Wind
- Construction To Resume On Vineyard Wind Project Route
- Bird Flu is Decimating Seal Colonies. Scientists Don’t Know How to Stop It