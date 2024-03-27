Driver transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crashes into woods in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Marstons Mills around 11:40 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in the area of South County Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the SUV but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 28 was closed while a wrecker removed the vehicle from the woods and towed it away. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.