Driver transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crashes into woods in Marstons Mills

Driver transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crashes into woods in Marstons Mills

March 27, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Marstons Mills around 11:40 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in the area of South County Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the SUV but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 28 was closed while a wrecker removed the vehicle from the woods and towed it away. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

