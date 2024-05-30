Investigation leads to arrest of convicted felon, takes another illegal gun off the street



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A West Yarmouth man was arrested Wednesday, just after noon, following an investigation. Yarmouth Police Detectives received information that Stephen Ebersold, 38, of West Yarmouth was in possession of an illegal firearm. Ebersold was known to police and is a convicted felon who also has a prior conviction for unlawfully possessing a firearm. A short time later, Ebersold was stopped by police traveling on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. After a brief interaction with officers, he was taken into custody.

After further investigation, detectives recovered a Sig Sauer P320, 9-millimeter handgun with ten rounds in the magazine. Additionally, while officers were booking Ebersold, they discovered 6 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

Ebersold was charged with possessing a large capacity firearm, possessing a firearm with defaced serial number, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card and possession of class b – cocaine. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court, Wednesday.