Just returns with guilty verdict on 2019 fatal stabbing in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on Wednesday that a jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Nicholas Galanto relating to the May 19, 2019, homicide of Brenden Flynn, age 28, and the physical attack on another adult male, in the town of Barnstable.

On May 19, 2019, at approximately 10:38 PM, Barnstable Police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that had occurred at the Village Green Park in Hyannis. It was reported that there had been an altercation between two males that resulted in one party being stabbed with a knife. That party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Upon further investigation it was reported that another adult male was present at the time of the stabbing. That second male victim described Mr. Galanto to swing a knife at him and Mr. Flynn. The second male victim was able to defend himself and render first aid to Mr. Flynn.

Nichoals Galanto has been convicted of the following charges: Murder in the 2nd degree, Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon, and Assault with a dangerous weapon.

Mr. Galanto was sentenced by the Barnstable Superior Court on September 20, 2023, to 4- 4 ½ years for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on the second male victim. Additionally, the court sentenced Mr. Galanto to life in prison from and after the sentence imposed on the assault charge. It was decided by the court that Mr. Galanto will not be eligible for parole until he has served 20 years of his murder sentence.

The District Attorney would like to thank the Barnstable Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, for their work on this case. The District Attorney would also like to express his deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Flynn.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan, Assistant District Attorney Dana Hatchell and Victim/ Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.