MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Do you know this woman? It seems that she took something that did not belong to her and we would like to speak to her about it! If you have any information about who this is or where we could find her please call Officer Kevin Frye @ 508-539-1480.
Thank you!
Mashpee Police seek woman in regards to theft incident
September 16, 2023
