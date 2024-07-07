Mashpee woman killed in crash on I-495 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA – At 3:18 PM on Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Middleborough Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound in Bridgewater that resulted in the death of passenger in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling on Interstate 495 when, for reasons still under investigation, it went into the wooded median of the roadway and rolled over. The Malibu’s driver, a 79-year-old Mashpee man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Lana Testa, 74, of Mashpee sustained fatal injuries and was determined to be deceased by on scene medical personnel.

The left travel lane of Interstate 495 southbound near exit 19B was closed for nearly four and a half hours. The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and investigators from the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit. Troopers were assisted by Brockton and Raynham Fire and EMS, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.