BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 9:30 Monday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at Attucks Lane and Wilkins Lane in Barnstable Village involving a large truck, a sedan and a pole. All occupants of the vehicles were evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
No serious injuries after truck vs sedan vs pole crash in Barnstable
July 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
