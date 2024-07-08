You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after truck vs sedan vs pole crash in Barnstable

No serious injuries after truck vs sedan vs pole crash in Barnstable

July 8, 2024



BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 9:30 Monday morning there was a two-vehicle crash at Attucks Lane and Wilkins Lane in Barnstable Village involving a large truck, a sedan and a pole. All occupants of the vehicles were evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

