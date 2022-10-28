SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich
October 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
