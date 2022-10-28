You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich

One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich

October 28, 2022

Sandwich Police/CWN

SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.

