Plymouth County DA investigating death of woman in Wareham



WAREHAM – Massachusetts State Police Detectives and Wareham Police are investigating the death of a woman found deceased in her home in Wareham Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

At approximately 8:15 AM, Wareham Police received a 911 call for a man in distress in a canoe in a waterway in the area of Marion Road in Wareham. First Responders arrived and located the 54-year-old male and he was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Subsequently, police received information of an alleged death at 3 Woodbridge Avenue in Wareham. Police responded to that address and found a 57-year-old female unresponsive in the residence. The victim was determined to be deceased by emergency medical personnel.

Wareham Police contacted Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced. That investigation is active and ongoing. Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.