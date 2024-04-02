Plymouth Fire Department responds to fire at senior living facility; chief stresses importance of sprinkler systems

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to a fire at a senior living facility earlier today where a sprinkler system played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading.

On Tuesday, April 2, at 9:51 AM, Plymouth Fire received an alarm and several phone calls reporting a fire at a housing complex located at 128 Court St., the Cherry Hill Apartments.

Residents, alerted by the building’s alarm system, were actively evacuating the building as firefighters arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a unit on the fourth floor. Firefighters determined that a single activated sprinkler head had kept the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire originated in a closet where the unit’s washer and dryer machines are located. The fire was contained to a single apartment on the fourth floor.

Two residents were transported by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution.

As a result of the fire, two residents are displaced at this time.

“The sprinklers at this location played a crucial role in preventing the fire from causing more severe damage, which demonstrates the importance of having fire suppression systems in commercial properties,” said Chief Foley. “If this building did not have a properly designed and maintained sprinkler system, it is likely that this incident could have resulted in significant injuries, widespread costly damage and more residents displaced.”

The fire remains under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department.