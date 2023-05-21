BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly overturned on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 in Bourne around 8 PM Saturday evening. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was backed up until the vehicle could be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.
Rollover crash reported on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne
May 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
