You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

Rollover crash reported on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

May 20, 2023

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly overturned on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 in Bourne around 8 PM Saturday evening. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was backed up until the vehicle could be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 