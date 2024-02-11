You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire reported at solar farm at Cape Cod Gateway Airport

Small fire reported at solar farm at Cape Cod Gateway Airport

February 11, 2024

HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to Cape Cod Gateway Airport about 9 AM Sunday. Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) personnel arrived at the solar farm on airport property and were able to quickly put out the flames. An engine from Hyannis fire also responded. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The airport remained open with no disruption to landings or departures.

