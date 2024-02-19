You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tech rescue team called out overnight for missing man in Truro

Tech rescue team called out overnight for missing man in Truro

February 19, 2024

TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called out for a missing person in Truro about 2:30 AM Monday. The search location was at Corn Hill Beach. The victim was located shortly before 5 AM and evaluated by EMTs.
CWN is checking with Truro Police for further details.

