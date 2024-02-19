TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called out for a missing person in Truro about 2:30 AM Monday. The search location was at Corn Hill Beach. The victim was located shortly before 5 AM and evaluated by EMTs.
CWN is checking with Truro Police for further details.
Tech rescue team called out overnight for missing man in Truro
February 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
