Three injured in car vs pole crash in Cotuit

September 30, 2023

COTUIT – Three people were injured in a car vs pole crash in Cotuit late Saturday evening. The crash happened about 11:30 PM on Main Street just south of Route 28. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Eversource was called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating if wet roads were a factor in the crash.

