Three people injured in head-on collision in Mashpee

June 20, 2024

MASHPEE – Three people were transported to hospitals after a head-on collision in Mashpee. The crash happened about 8:30 PM Thursday on Great Neck Road North at Mendes Way. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

