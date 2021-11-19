HARWICH PORT – Around 7PM Thursday a transformer fire on a pole across from the Villa Roma Restaurant shut down dinner at the Italian eatery after power was knocked out in the neighborhood. Harwich Police shut down Route 28 between Brooks Road and Lothrop Road for thirty minutes until Harwich Fire and Eversource crews stabilized the situation. No injuries were reported.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Transformer fire knocks out power, snarls traffic on Route 28 in Harwich Port
November 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
