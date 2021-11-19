You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Transformer fire knocks out power, snarls traffic on Route 28 in Harwich Port

November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021


HARWICH PORT – Around 7PM Thursday a transformer fire on a pole across from the Villa Roma Restaurant shut down dinner at the Italian eatery after power was knocked out in the neighborhood. Harwich Police shut down Route 28 between Brooks Road and Lothrop Road for thirty minutes until Harwich Fire and Eversource crews stabilized the situation. No injuries were reported.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

