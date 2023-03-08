YARMOUTH – A car and truck collided in Yarmouth about 4:45 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Union Street at the exit 75 ramp to Route 6. Two ambulances were called to the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be serious. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on Union Street at Route 6 in Yarmouth
March 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
