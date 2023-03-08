You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on Union Street at Route 6 in Yarmouth

Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on Union Street at Route 6 in Yarmouth

March 8, 2023

YARMOUTH – A car and truck collided in Yarmouth about 4:45 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Union Street at the exit 75 ramp to Route 6. Two ambulances were called to the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be serious. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

