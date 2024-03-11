You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Welflleet firefighters investigating large diesel spill

March 10, 2024

WELLFLEET -Wellfleet firefighters responded to Mid-Cape Home Centers on Commercial Street about 8 PM for a large diesel fuel spill. Crews used booms to contain the spill from a tank at the location. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was notified. Wellfleet DPW crews responded with sand to help mitigate the spill. The Wellfleet Harbormaster was requested as crews worked to keep the fuel from getting into the harbor.

CWN is checking with Wellfleet Fire for further details.

A similar incident happened at the same location on January 25th.

