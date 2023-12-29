Congratulations to Cape Country 104’s December Athlete of the Month – Brynna Welsh!

Brynna Welsh is a 7th grader in the Harwich homeschool community. She’s an avid equestrian athlete, consistently earning top ribbons in Massachusetts for both academics and horse shows. Brynna is also an Ambassador for Just World, an equestrian nonprofit that helps feed and clothe children around the world. She also received an award this year from the U.S. Equestrian Foundation for her athletic and scholastic achievements. Brynna has been invited to compete in the World Equestrian Center Show this January in Florida! Such an exceptional student and well-rounded young lady.