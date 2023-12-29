Brynna Welsh is a 7th grader in the Harwich homeschool community. She’s an avid equestrian athlete, consistently earning top ribbons in Massachusetts for both academics and horse shows. Brynna is also an Ambassador for Just World, an equestrian nonprofit that helps feed and clothe children around the world. She also received an award this year from the U.S. Equestrian Foundation for her athletic and scholastic achievements. Brynna has been invited to compete in the World Equestrian Center Show this January in Florida! Such an exceptional student and well-rounded young lady.
Congratulations to Cape Country 104’s December Athlete of the Month – Brynna Welsh!
December 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Orleans Elementary Entry Among Dozen Winners Chosen For MassDOT’s “Name A Snowplow Contest”
- Dennis Police Comfort K9 Completes Training
- Chatham Prepares for 33rd New Year’s Eve Celebration
- State Bolsters Wetland and Flood Protections
- Free Guided Hikes Available to Kick off 2024
- Yarmouth Proposes New Town Seal
- Name a Snowplow Contest Crowns Winners
- Mass. AG Co-Signs Letter on Immigration Changes
- Climate Ambassador Program Growing on Cape Cod
- Cape Symphony Welcomes New Member To Its Board Of Trustees
- Federal Funding Not Approved for Machine Gun Range on Cape
- Owen Fletcher Running for State Representative
- Cape Cod Regional Technical High School District Among Six Programs Receiving Workforce Grants