Healthy Communities Pitch Contest Applicants Wanted

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Cape Cod announces the “Healthy Communities Pitch Contest” on Wednesday, November 8th. The pitch contest will be held in person at 3 Monkeys in Harwich Port from 6:00-8:00pm and the application to pitch is open to all residents of Barnstable County.

Each participant will be given two and a half minutes to pitch their business or non-profit idea within the theme of “Healthy Communities” and/or “Health Equity” to a panel of judges and the audience. Examples include ideas around health sciences and technology, sustainability, care and wellbeing of Cape Codders, and goods and services featuring healthy lifestyles.

Participation and attendance is free but advance registration is strongly recommended. Appetizers and finger foods will be provided by 3 Monkeys; cash bar.

At the end of the night EforAll will give away $2,750 in seed money to help launch ideas in the community. The first place finisher will win $1,000; second place $750; third place $500; and audience favorite $500. The event is an example of EforAll’s mission of using innovative means to foster entrepreneurial growth on Cape Cod.

Workshops will be held in advance of the pitch contest to train contestants on how to pitch their idea at the event. Contest participants will be selected from a pool of applicants by a panel of volunteer readers from the community. Interested pitchers and audience members can find more information, an application, and RSVP information at https://eforall.org/programs/cape-cod-healthy-communities-fall-2023-pitch-contest/; the deadline to apply to pitch is Wednesday, Oct. 25th at noon.

About EforAll Cape Cod: Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship and an extended professional support network. To date, EforAll alumni have launched over 1,400 businesses. In 2022 alone, its businesses provided 2,108 local jobs and generated over $66M in revenue, despite the pandemic. Programs are available in both English and Spanish. EforAll current locations include Longmont, Colo.; Maine; Northwest Arkansas, Rhode Island; and the following Massachusetts communities: Berkshire County, Cape Cod, Fall River/New Bedford, Merrimack Valley, Lynn, Pioneer Valley, Roxbury and Worcester. To learn more about EforAll, please visit eforall.org.