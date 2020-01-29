The Best Places on Cape Cod to Watch the Super Bowl

The big game is almost here, but do you have plans befitting the occasion?

If you do, you’ll want to pair them with the perfect location: part pub, part restaurant, part lounge. Definitely some big screen TV’s.

There are plenty of such establishments on Cape Cod, but check out our guide below to some of the most unique places in the area where Super Bowl-watching is at its prime.

The Classic Choice – Dino’s Sports Bar, Mashpee

It is sometimes hard to count how many televisions are in Dino’s – but then again, the number could change, depending on how many beers you’ve had. This famous pub grub place offers exactly what you’re expecting with dependable quality and service. Remember to drink responsibly and try their pizza! 401 Nathan Ellis Hwy

The Beer Connoisseur’s Choice – British Beer Company, multiple locations

A pub-lover’s paradise, the BBC has tons of beer, tempting snack foods and heartier meals to boot. Sandwiches, Shepard’s pie and burgers round out a surprisingly diverse menu with options for most specialty diets. 263 Grand Avenue, Falmouth; 412 Main Street, Hyannis; 46 Route 6A, Sandwich

The Hungry Person’s Choice – KKatie’s Burger Bar, Hyannis

Over 20 different burgers, including a vegetarian one, are on the menu at the Burger Bar; all of them are guaranteed to fill the hungriest of appetites. The slightly peckish in your party will have lighter options like chowder, salads and sandwiches. But if it’s halftime, be sure to order some of their “frickled pickles” – a deep-fried touchdown in and of itself. 334 Main St.

The Active Watcher’s Choice – The Lanes Bowl and Bistro, Mashpee

Okay, maybe you’ve got restless leg syndrome. Or maybe a person in your party doesn’t really care to sit and watch an entire football. Maybe you just aren’t the type of person to sit, drink, and eat fried food all night. So watch the game at the Lanes! You’ll be moving while you watch, since their TV screens are actually projections on the walls at the pin-end of each lane. Combine that with a craft cocktail menu, and you’ve got quite the night ahead of you. 9 Greene St.

The Socialite’s Choice – Red Faced Jacks, West Yarmouth

The ultra-social atmosphere is only improved by the range of Italian-, Mexican-, and classic American-inspired menu and over 30 beers to choose from. 585 Main St.

