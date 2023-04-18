Will You Help Pongo Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Pongo! This 4 month old pit mix is a slobbery cuddle bug looking for a new best friend. This adorable pup is very food motivated and working on his manners by getting lots of yummy treats as reinforcement. Like any puppy, Pongo will need help with basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor. We’re not sure exactly how big he’ll grow to be, but we expect he’ll be a large bouncy boy!

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!