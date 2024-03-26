Will You Help Red Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to the handsome Red! He loves spending quality time with humans – whether it’s playing in the yard, going for long walks, or simply lounging around and enjoying your company. He is a social guy who will greet everyone he meets with a happy, wagging tail. While he says no thanks to living with another dog, he could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat with a proper slow introduction. He would do best in a home with adults and older kids are able to consistently give him space while enjoys his meals and treats.

