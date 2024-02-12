$19,000 Grant For Dennis Fire Department To Provide Ballistic Protection For Active Shooter Response Teams

WEST DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department recently announced that it was awarded a $19,000 grant to acquire vital safety gear such as ballistic helmets and armor in support of its Active Shooter Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Training Program.

With funds bestowed through the EOPSS/DFS Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, the ASHER program trains firefighters and police officers side by side to effectively communicate and react in the event of an active shooter situation in accordance with updated statewide protocols.

The announcement marks the first year in which ballistic protection was available through the program, adding another layer of vital protection for municipal response teams.

“Grants like this are a perfect example of the Firefighter Safety Equipment Program having a direct and an immediate positive impact on our communities,” said Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro. “We have been working together along with the Dennis Police Department, D-Y School System and our DPW to continue to develop our ASHER Training Program.

The Department states that the equipment will be placed into service immediately upon its arrival.