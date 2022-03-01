Community College to Host Professional Development Courses

BARNSTABLE – The Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College is holding a pair of virtual information sessions to teach employers about their professional development courses available through the Workforce Training Fund Program.

The sessions will go over the WFTP’s most popular programs, the Express Program and the General Grant.

The Express program covers 100% of the cost of training courses for eligible employers with under 100 employers, and half the of the cost for eligible companies with over 100 employers, while the General Grant allows employers to work with CCAPE to design multi-year grants for training programs up to $250,000.

“Employers are strongly encouraged to attend this information session to learn how to access this funding,” said Tammi Jacobsen, Director of Workforce Development and Training at CCAPE.

The sessions will take place on March 15 from 10 to 11:15 am and June 21 from 10 to 11:15 am

“Research shows employers who invest in their employees through training attract talent, reduce turnover, improve retention, and build healthier bottom lines,” she said. “The knowledgeable and dedicated CCAPE team will work hand-in-hand with an employer to help them explore and apply for WTFP funding that best fits their needs,” said Jacobsen.

The college offers courses in popular topics such as management, computer training, and customer relations, as well as fully customized curriculum and training modules.

Flexible schedules and formatting options are available, with in person, livestream, and hybrid class options.

“Our employers are the heart of Cape Air,” said Susie Silva, Vice President of Human Resources at Cape Air on the companies experience working with CCAPE.

”As part of our company’s Workplace Excellence Initiative, it was important for us to provide opportunities for professional training to support both personal and professional development. CCAPE helped us design two-year, comprehensive training plan while supporting the implementation and logistics of the program.”

Registration is currently open for both courses.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter