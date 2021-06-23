AAA Forecasts Over 47 Million Travelers for July 4th

HYANNIS – AAA’s holiday forecast projects that over 47 million people across the United States will be traveling for the Fourth of July.

Travel volume across the nation is slated to increase by about 40% compared to July 4 of 2020, and 2021 would be second to only 2019 in terms of total holiday travel volume on record if the forecast holds true.

More than 1.3 million Massachusetts residents are expected to travel for the holiday, according to AAA. That’s up from last year’s mark of roughly 964,000.

Road trips are projected to be the most popular type of getaway across the country this Independence Day, as AAA forecasts that about 91% of July 4 travelers will be driving.

Massachusetts road trippers can expect to experience traffic as workers commute back from work early as the holiday weekend begins. Traffic throughout the state during the mid-day hours on the Monday following July 4 should heavy as well.

More information can be found on AAA’s website by clicking here.