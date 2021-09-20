Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Opens Grant Application Process

HYANNIS- A new round of Arts Foundation of Cape Cod grants is underway for the fall of 2021.

The letter of intent link opened on September 15th and will close on October 15th.

The application process starts with a letter of intent, which is followed by an official grant application.

Grants typically range from $500-$2,000 but some applications for up to $5,000 may be considered.

Funding is limited to individuals who live and work in Barnstable County, and non-profits and educational institutions based in Barnstable County.

Those who apply must consider innovation, economic growth, and community impact in their applications.

Funding for the grants has increased every year, but a definite amount of funds for this year’s applications has not been set yet.

The arts were the first to close and one of the last to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Julie Wake, Executive Director for the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, gave the local arts credit for their creativity over the course of the pandemic.

“A lot of our artistic and cultural institutions have really been able to innovate and do things differently, bring things outside and create these incredibly cool plans like building outdoor stages,” said Wake.

“A lot of them have had to reduce capacity but they continue to create the programming and offerings for the community to enjoy.”

In the spring of 2020, through its Stand with The Arts: Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund Grant, the organization was able to award nearly $30,000 in mini-grants to over 75 artists who had lost income or a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2020, over $51,000 to 16 local cultural organizations were handed out.

“The arts leaders here on the Cape are just the most innovative, creative, smart, and strategic thinkers I’ve ever worked with,” said Wake.

Recently, the arts have started to advocate on a state and federal level to ensure a percentage of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds go back into the arts.

The Massachusetts Cultural Council is the head arts agency for the state and is part of the leading charge to get funding for culture and the arts.

“The arts are something that are always in demand,” said Wake.

“We are so lucky to live in an area that people value this and understand it.”

Applications for grants are due October 29th. Final awards announced in late November.

To learn more, go to the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod website.