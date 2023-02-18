You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Road Work to Continue at Rt. 28, Strawberry Hill Intersection

February 18, 2023

HYANNIS – More road work in Barnstable related to the Vineyard Wind project is set to continue on Tuesday, February 21.

Duct bank construction will be carried out at the intersection of Route 28 and Strawberry Hill Road.

Work in the area will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday, February 25. During those hours, drivers should anticipate delays as various detours will be in place.

Detours will be different depending on how far along the construction has progressed, with plans for one-way traffic and a complete intersection closure in place.

Residential and business access along Route 28 will still be available during the project.

