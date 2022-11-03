Beacon Hill Lawmakers Delay Talk of Tax Cuts Until Next Year

BOSTON (AP) — Beacon Hill lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping $3.7 billion spending bill, but decided to put off talk until next year about any permanent tax cuts.

Democratic House and Senate leaders said the bill, which lawmakers hope to pass this week, will include relief for rising energy costs, boost housing production, provide assistance to the MBTA, and include funding for hospitals and human service workers.

The bill doesn’t effect the approximately $3 billion in checks that have already begun going out to taxpayers this month under a 1986 law designed to place a limit state tax revenue growth.

The Associated Press