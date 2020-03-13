Bourne Proposes Changing School Start Times

BOURNE – Proposals to change the start times for the Bourne Middle School and Bourne Intermediate School have been made to the school committee.

The changes have been proposed as a potential way to aid families on both sides of the Cape Cod Canal.

Director of Business Services for Bourne Jordan Geist said that the town has heard from many parents who have had to go between Bournedale Elementary School and Bourne Intermediate School within a limited time frame.

“The amount of time that we allotted, which was only 10 minutes, was cutting it very, very close, and causing a lot of stress and anxiety to people,” Geist explained.

The proposal calls for classes at the middle school to start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m. starting next school year, a shift five minutes backwards.

Bourne Intermediate School would also see the same five minute change, with the school day running from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re pretty confident that even though we’re crunching the times closer at the high school and middle school, that will still be very smooth up there as well,” he continued.

Bourne High School and Bournedale Elementary School would not have any changes to their schedules. Currently, the high school day runs from 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m., while the elementary day begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3:15 p.m.