You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod’s ‘Buy Local’ Movement in the Spotlight Tuesday

Cape Cod’s ‘Buy Local’ Movement in the Spotlight Tuesday

August 31, 2021

BARNSTABLE – State officials will join Cape Cod representatives on a tour highlighting food production and access resources related to the “Buy Local” movement on Tuesday, August 31.

The Barnstable County Cooperative Extension will showcase volunteers, farmers, and more members of the community to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

State-funded projects will be highlighted, and local officials will look to underscore the importance of this local industry.

State officials will visit the Canaan Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Food Pantry in West Yarmouth, the Blue Stream Aquaculture in West Barnstable, the Falmouth Service Center, and Pariah Dog Farm in Falmouth.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 