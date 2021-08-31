Cape Cod’s ‘Buy Local’ Movement in the Spotlight Tuesday

BARNSTABLE – State officials will join Cape Cod representatives on a tour highlighting food production and access resources related to the “Buy Local” movement on Tuesday, August 31.

The Barnstable County Cooperative Extension will showcase volunteers, farmers, and more members of the community to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

State-funded projects will be highlighted, and local officials will look to underscore the importance of this local industry.

State officials will visit the Canaan Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Food Pantry in West Yarmouth, the Blue Stream Aquaculture in West Barnstable, the Falmouth Service Center, and Pariah Dog Farm in Falmouth.