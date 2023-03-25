Local Education Projects Get Cape Cod 5 Foundation Awards

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod 5 Foundation recently celebrated the award of over $120,000 in grant funding to support local education projects in the twenty-third Annual Cape Cod 5 Educational Mini-Grants Awards ceremony.

Regional public-school teachers were invited to the Cape Cod 5 headquarters to recognize innovative project ideas and dedication to their students.

Developed by the teachers, projects were funded in subject areas such as digital innovation, community advocacy, social emotional-learning, and environmental sustainability.

This year’s round of funding encompassed 255 grants given to 300 teachers from 83 schools across the Cape & Islands and Southeast Massachusetts.

The projects will serve to provide unique educational opportunities for approximately 34,000 regional students.

“Cape Cod 5 is proud to continue our partnership with our local educators, who maintain their commitment to their students by finding creative ways to engage, empower, and challenge them,” said Bert Talerman, President and Chair of the Cape Cod 5 Foundation.

“We have the greatest respect for the role that each teacher plays in the development and perseverance of our future leaders and that is why we continue to identify Education and Enrichment as a kay area of focus for our community engagement efforts.”

The Cape Cod 5 Foundation has awarded over 1,600 grants since its inception in 2000.

