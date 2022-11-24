Savarese Named Community Banker of the Year

HYANNIS – Executive Chair of Cape Cod 5 Dorothy Savarese has been named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker.

The New York-based publication highlighted her role in the bank’s recent growth, as well as her history serving the local finance industry.

“This recognition underscores the important role that community banks like Cape Cod 5 play on economic resiliency at the local and national level,” said Savarese in a statement.

“It is an honor to be recognized by American Banker and to represent Cape Cod 5’s mission and dedication to the financial health and wellbeing of our customers, communities and employees. I am grateful to our employees for making these accomplishments possible and to our customers for the trust they have placed in us.”

Officials with the bank said the award also highlights Savarese’s other services to the region, including her role as Board President of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative and member of the Alliance for Business Leadership.

She stepped down as CEO of the bank earlier this year, but remains involved as its Executive Chair.

American Banker also included her on their 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking list for the eleventh consecutive year.