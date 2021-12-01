Blood Drives Scheduled To Relieve Shortages

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced a series of December blood drives to help Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital deal with critical blood shortages.

Type 0 and Type A blood are urgently needed, although all blood types are required.

All blood collected at the drives will be used to help those in need on the Cape.

All donors to CCHC blood drives will receive a Target gift card.

Additionally, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center within Cape Cod Hospital is open for appointment Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The first CCHC blood drive takes place today at the Grace Chapel Assembly of God at 25 Lieutenant Island Rd, Wellfleet from 10 am to 4 pm.

The next drives will happen at the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors in West Yarmouth on December 2 from 10 am to 4 pm, the Harwich Police Station on December 6 from 11 am to 5 pm, and the John Wesley United Methodist Church in Falmouth on December 7 from 10 am to 4 pm.

There will be 14 blood drives in total.

Appointments are required for all blood drives. For the full list of blood drives, click here.

To make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center, call 508-862-5663

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter