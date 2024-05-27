Cape Cod Healthcare To Fully Fund 2024 BCSO Youth Academy

BOURNE – Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley has announced that registration is now open for the Sheriff’s Office’s 2024 Summer Youth Academy, set to take place from July 1 to August 1 at the campus grounds of Cape Cod Community College.

The program invites regional youth in their thirteen to fifteenth year to participate in personal growth and empowerment programs geared toward building social skills such as self-control, respect, and teamwork while working alongside local deputies, law enforcement officers, and youth experts.

In a first for the Academy, this year’s session will be fully funded by Cape Cod Healthcare, which is offering its support as part of its Community Benefits Initiative.

“We are very proud to partner with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and support this summer’s 2024 Youth Academy Program,” said Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Michael K. Lauf. “Through our Community Benefits Initiative, Cape Cod Healthcare is committed to reinvesting back into our community and helping local organizations who are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of all who live here.”

“We commend the Sheriff’s Office for providing a program that builds a strong foundation for local youth on many levels.”

Applications for the program must be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office by June 11, 2024.

To learn more or to obtain an application, contact the Sheriff’s Office by clicking here.