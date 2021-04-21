You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New Underwater Vehicle Gets First Tryout

New Underwater Vehicle Gets First Tryout

April 21, 2021

 

BOURNE – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has built a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (LRAUV) which was deployed with the help of the Coast Guard on April 15.

The vehicle was picked up by a Coast Guard helicopter from Joint Base Cape Cod to be tested in Buzzards Bay.

Long-range autonomous underwater vehicles are being engineered to help with natural disaster response.

The fact that they’re autonomous allows them to be monitored and operated technologically from anywhere with an internet connection.

This cuts back on human pilots being put in dangerous situations when responding to emergencies.

The LRAUV can operate in many different climates, including in frigid temperatures under ice.  

The Coast Guard has placed a high level of importance upon improving their response to environmental emergencies such as oil spills.

The deployment of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s LRAUV was the first of this kind of deployment by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

