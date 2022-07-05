Eight More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced eight additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the statewide total to 21 since the first case was announced on May 18.

Across the nation, there have been a total of 351 cases, according to the CDC.

The eight cases were diagnosed between June 23 and 29.

No deaths have been associated with the outbreak, and patients generally recover fully in 2 to 4 weeks.

Health officials said the virus does not spread easily, though transmission can occur through direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sours, or items contaminated with either.

Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, but rash can be the first symptom.

Rash lesions start flat, become raised fill with clear fluid, then become pustules filled with pus.