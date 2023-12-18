Eversource: Crews Responding after Pre-Christmas Rain and Windstorm

HYANNIS – Officials continue to respond to heavy rains and strong winds that are battering the region today. Steamship authority officials canceled several scheduled trips due to the high winds. The latest up-to-date schedule of operation can be found on their website.

Eversource, meanwhile, continues its response to outages. Over 700 customers in Bourne were without power this morning with hundreds of others across the Cape.

The following is a statement from Eversource:

Hundreds of Eversource line and tree crews are working to restore power following the powerful rain and windstorm that hit Massachusetts overnight and this morning causing widespread damage to the electric system and tens of thousands of power outages, primarily caused by downed trees and tree limbs. Additional contract crews are being secured to support the restoration efforts, and crews are working around-the-clock shifts to address emergency situations, clear blocked roads, assess damage and restore power to customers impacted by the storm. Eversource’s Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System deployed to provide backup power to approximately 5,600 customers in Provincetown, and, as of approximately 1:00 p.m., power has been restored to more than 61,500 Massachusetts customers in total since the storm began. Approximately 93,000 Eversource customers in Massachusetts currently remain without power as a result of the severe storm.

“We know the timing of this storm is terrible as people are trying to enjoy time off or prepare for the Christmas holiday,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “The fierce winds and heavy rains brought down trees and limbs that caused significant damage to the electric system and widespread power outages in most of Eastern Massachusetts, as well as communities in Western Massachusetts. We have hundreds of crews on the ground working but with outages being so widespread it will take some time, especially as we continue to take on damage and outages throughout the day, even after the storm passes because of the weakened state of trees and the saturated ground. We are bringing additional contract crews on to support our restoration effort, and our employees are committed to working around-the-clock until all of our customers affected by this storm have their power back.”

Hundreds of crews will continue working non-stop to restore power when it’s safe to do so. Lineworkers cannot go up in bucket trucks in strong winds, so in many circumstances crews have to wait for winds to subside before they can make necessary repairs.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires, keep pets away as well and report them immediately to 9-1-1. In addition, customers should be cautious when doing their own storm clean up – when moving or cutting tree limbs, look for any wires that may be entangled in debris. Additionally, customers who are without power and using a generator are reminded to be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly.

Customers are also encouraged to report any outage online, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern MA and 877-659-6326 in Western MA. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.