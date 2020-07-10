Fall River Diocese Schools to Resume In-Person Classes This Fall

HYANNIS – Schools in the Fall River Catholic Diocese will be transitioning to full five-day weeks on in-class instruction this fall.

Superintendent Stephen Perla said that after months of analyzing plans of action, the decision was made to commit to learning at physical locations as opposed to strictly online methods or hybrid learning plans.

This announcement was able to be made, Perla explained, since the schools will be able to safely accommodate and follow new state guidelines for virus mitigation measures.

He said the the safety of all students and staff members is their first concern.

“I want to ensure all the families that we are, in fact, following and adhering to all of the state guidelines, including the distancing requirements in the classroom,” he said.

The schools will be following guidelines such as distancing students and desks, using proper face coverings, and securing enough protective equipment and sanitation materials.

As positive trends in the fight against COVID-19 hopefully continue in the Commonwealth, Perla said it is nice to see something resembling normalcy return come fall.

“We know that our students are very excited about coming back to school,” he said.

Perla understands that some families might have concerns with their kids going back to physical classrooms.

He said remote learning options will be available for those students, and that the diocese will be committed to working with these families going forward.

The diocese oversees all Catholic churches and schools on Cape Cod & the Islands.