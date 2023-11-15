Falmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve Wastewater Plan

FALMOUTH – At the recent Falmouth Special Town Meeting, voters passed 16 of the 18 articles presented, with a proposal for the design and engineering of a new wastewater system at the top of the agenda passing with a majority vote.

The other 15 articles passed with a majority as well but two of the 18 were postponed, one of which being postponed indefinitely.

The indefinitely postponed article was number 11 on the list which was to allocate $2.6 million dollars for the installment of pickleball courts at Trotting Park Fields which petitioners asked to be postponed for more time to plan.

Also being postponed was article 15 which was a petition for an amended zoning for septic treatment.

Some of the articles passed included Funding for the FY24 Supplemental Budget Appropriations, Funding for Government Access Programming, Adopting Tax Exemption Change for Blind Persons, and Funding for Non-Capital Improvements.