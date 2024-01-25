Family Birthplace At Cape Cod Hospital To Open Center For Milk Donations

HYANNIS – The Family Birthplace at Cape Cod Hospital has partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast to open an official donor milk depot, a community location where screened donors can drop off extra unneeded milk to be shipped to the Milk Bank.

Once received, the milk is pasteurized and tested to be distributed to babies in need of milk such as preterm infants at risk of necrotizing enterocolitis.

Milk will also be available as a bridge to breastfeeding or an aid to parents whose maternal milk supply is developing and in need of supplementation.

The Milk Depot will be the eighth of its kind in the Bay State.

“This partnership and creation of a local milk depot signifies our deep commitment to the health and well-being of all families on Cape Cod,” said Jennifer Lacasse, Director of Women’s Health Services at Cape Cod Healthcare. “We are delighted to partner with Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast to serve the community in this way.”

