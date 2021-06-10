You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Heritage Museums and Gardens Hosting Car Show Saturday

June 10, 2021

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens will be hosting their annual car show on Saturday, June 12.

Classic and customized cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles will be featured along Heritage’s lawns. Members of Heritage can attend for free. For non-members, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Guests can enter during two designated periods: from 10 a.m. to noon, or from noon to 2 p.m. No specific exit times have been noted. Face coverings will be required on the fields, according to Heritage, in order to ensure safety and comfort for all.

For more information, visit Heritage Museums and Gardens’ website by clicking here.

