Impeachment: House Managers Wrap Up 1st Full Day of Arguments

February 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP)-House Democrats have wrapped up their first full day of arguments at the historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Democrats finished their presentation Wednesday night after seven hours. They presented security footage, social media videos, police radio calls and Trump’s own Twitter posts to argue that he stoked the flames of violence, incited the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and failed to act quickly to send help or call his supporters off.

The impeachment trial is set to resume at noon Thursday. Trump’s defense lawyers will present their arguments Friday and Saturday.

From The Associated Press

