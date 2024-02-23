You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Barnstable Fire Department Needs New Station

LISTEN: Barnstable Fire Department Needs New Station

February 23, 2024

BARNSATBLE – The Barnstable Fire District is going to need a bigger home according to a needs assessment by a committee studying the matter.

The Fire Station Building Needs Committee considered different options and concluded that station replacement is the best course of action. The current station is non-compliant in areas including firefighter safety, ADA accessibility, apparatus storage, and room for additional staffing as the district’s population grows.

Barnstable Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey says the fire station building is almost 90 years old.

“Since then, our calls have grown considerably. Fire trucks themselves have grown considerably. We don’t have enough space to keep our apparatus inside; we have vehicles stored outside,” said Brailey.

“We’re right against property line.”

Existing plans call for the new station to be built on the current Barnstable Water Department on Phinney’s Lane. The Water Department would take over the old fire station location.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 