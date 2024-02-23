LISTEN: Barnstable Fire Department Needs New Station

BARNSATBLE – The Barnstable Fire District is going to need a bigger home according to a needs assessment by a committee studying the matter.

The Fire Station Building Needs Committee considered different options and concluded that station replacement is the best course of action. The current station is non-compliant in areas including firefighter safety, ADA accessibility, apparatus storage, and room for additional staffing as the district’s population grows.

Barnstable Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Brailey says the fire station building is almost 90 years old.

“Since then, our calls have grown considerably. Fire trucks themselves have grown considerably. We don’t have enough space to keep our apparatus inside; we have vehicles stored outside,” said Brailey.

“We’re right against property line.”

Existing plans call for the new station to be built on the current Barnstable Water Department on Phinney’s Lane. The Water Department would take over the old fire station location.