Local Farmers, Fishermen Get State Grant Funding

BARNSTABLE – Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod will receive close to $80,000 from Massachusetts to support local farmers and seafood producers.

The money is part of a $750,000 statewide initiative that aims to generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food.

“Regional Buy Local organizations have long recognized the importance of working to support Environmental Justice population neighborhoods across Massachusetts, and these grants will further their efforts to reach many more people about the advantages of buying local produce and other products,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card in a statement.

“Enhancing partnerships and collaborative efforts with farmers and other stakeholders will greatly expand both food access and the local economy.”

The money will be used for collaborations with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and other local partners, said Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod officials.

Alongside providing business growth opportunities, the money will be used to educate the public on healthy living and reach out to youths on local agriculture.